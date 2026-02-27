The stage is set for the 43rd running of the Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup, with ten contenders confirmed for the starting gate in next Saturday’s marquee race day.

Anticipation is already building after the post-position draw, held yesterday, determined how the field will line up.

US-based “Smokin T” has drawn the coveted rail and will break from post position one.

In gate two, another American challenger “Abrumar”.

France is represented in post position three by “Divin Porpos,” while local hopes will rest on “Bulldoze,” set to charge out of gate four.

Ireland’s “Deccan Prince” takes position five, with “Portfolio Company” drawn in six.

Another USA runner, “Sir London,” will emerge from gate seven, and “Public Sector” is poised in post position eight.

In nine sits “So Suave,” and on the outside in post position ten is “Jerry the Nipper,” who returns after a strong third-place finish in last year’s running.

The Sandy Lane Gold Cup is scheduled as race seven and is expected to run at 5:45 pm.