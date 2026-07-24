As Crop Over heats up, the calypsonians who will challenge Mr. Blood in the 2026 Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals, powered by Q100.7 FM, were announced in the wee hours of the morning.

Tent managers gathered at the University of the West Indies Big Tent, where the announcement was made, and are responding to the names called.

Manager of the C.O. Williams House of Soca, Sharon Carew-White, is pleased that five of her calypsonians have been selected to compete on the big stage, with young Mr Showman chosen as the reserve.

Tent Manager of the Barbados Public Workers’ Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. De Big Show, Merle Niles, has six calypsonians, along with defending Monarch Blood, heading to the finals.

Kooyman All Stars Tent Manager Eleanor Rice says she is happy that two first-timers are going to the finals.

Two calypsonians from Carter’s Shining Stars have convinced the judges that they are capable of competing on the big stage.

They are first-timer Queen T and seasoned calypsonian De Announcer.

Manager Julie “Lady Virtue” Sealy says her team is gearing up for that highly anticipated competition.