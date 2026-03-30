Term’s leave for teachers finally reinstated

After years of protest, negotiations and a legal battle, teachers in Barbados are finally getting back their term leave.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Transformation, Kim Belle, announced today at a press conference at the Ministry’s Constitution Road headquarters that the benefit will be reinstated from April 1st for teachers with fifteen years of service, and will recur every five years.

Term leave was suspended back in 2014 under a Democratic Labour Party administration.

Ms Belle says the Ministry is now going through its records to address a 12-year backlog and explains exactly how it will work.

Meanwhile, Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman thanked the unions for advocating for the leave to be reinstated.