A decade after regional and global leaders first came together to advance the Caribbean’s infrastructure agenda, the Caribbean Infrastructure Forum has opened its milestone 10th edition in Miami, with a renewed push to turn the region’s ambitious plans into financed, sustainable projects.

For CIBC Caribbean, which has supported CARIF since its inception in 2016, the 10th anniversary is both a celebration of the forum’s evolution and an opportunity to push the regional infrastructure conversation from identifying needs to mobilising capital and getting projects done.

The bank returns alongside KPMG as co-title sponsor of the forum, hosted by New Energy Events at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove.

CARIF brings together stakeholders to confront challenges ranging from climate resilience and energy security to transportation, digital connectivity, tourism development and investment mobilisation.