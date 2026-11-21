The Board of Trustees of the Hope Foundation has appointed communications consultant Janelle Riley-Thornhill as its new president to lead the organisation following the passing of its founder and first president, Shelley Weir, earlier this year.

The board’s appointment comes as the foundation marks 35 years of supporting people living with lupus, sickle cell disease and arthritis through patient advocacy, public education and practical assistance.

The newly appointed president says the board will convene for a strategic retreat early next month to outline the foundation’s future direction and initiatives.

Recalling the yeoman service of the late founding president, Ms Riley-Thornhill says the best way to honour her legacy of support and advocacy is to continue the work she started.