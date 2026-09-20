Barbadian winger Thierry Gale continued his brilliant goalscoring form in the Sky Bet English Championship today, as his Bolton Wanderers side came from behind twice to upset Norwich City 4-3 at Carrow Road in a seven-goal thriller.

Gale provided an equaliser in the eighth minute after Mohammed Touré gave Norwich the early lead.

The Bajan player produced a trademark finish to register back-to-back goals in all competitions for the first time since joining Bolton last summer.

He is now set to join the Barbados senior men’s national team ahead of the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches slated for next week.