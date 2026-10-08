From the Pro-Shottas training ground to the international stage, Thierry Gale is proof that big dreams can start right here at home.

The Barbados international and Bolton Wanderers winger returned to his old stomping ground – this time, not just to train, but to give back.

Gale paid a special visit to the Pro-Shottas Soccer School that helped shape his early career, meeting with young players who now have their own eyes set on the big stage.

The national team star, currently representing Barbados in the Concacaf Nations League, shared his experience, offered encouragement, and showed the next generation what can be possible with hard work and determination.

For some of the club’s current players, it was a chance to get up close with a footballer who once stood where they are standing today.

Nicholas Branker, General Secretary of the Barbados Football Association, has praised Gale for staying connected to his roots and remembering where his football journey began.