Government’s People Development Third Sector Grant Facility Programme, launched in 2025, is already delivering results.

Providing up to $30,000 to registered third-sector organisations, the grant programme is driving community-based projects focused on empowerment and inclusion.

It supports key areas like education, innovation, health, and youth engagement.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector, Faye Prescod, says the first round of projects is proving what’s possible.

She says civil society organisations are delivering real, measurable impact, with results-driven programmes and strong partnerships between Government and NGOs.

Ms Prescod was speaking at the launch of the Accessibility: Pathways to Independence Programme, led by the Rotary Club of Barbados South.

Through partnerships with national organisations and community leaders, the Pathways to Independence Programme is designed to empower people with disabilities, equipping them with practical skills, building confidence, and opening doors to the workforce.

Ms Prescod says the Ministry remains firmly committed to ensuring inclusiveness across all programmes.