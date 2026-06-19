Thirty-five young people are now equipped with the skills needed to build successful careers in agriculture.

The students, from a number of secondary and tertiary institutions, graduated from the Youth Farm Programme, facilitated by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture and several Government departments.

At a ceremony held in the seminar room at Sky Mall today, participants were recognised for their hard work and dedication throughout the eight-week initiative, which was divided into four categories: crop production, livestock rearing, general poultry production and aquaculture grow-out operations.

IICA Representative Allister Glean highlighted the role graduates must play in helping to strengthen the country’s food security efforts.

Delivering the featured address, Senior Education Officer with the Ministry of Educational Transformation, Henderson Wiltshire, revealed that curriculum reform efforts in education will seek to place greater focus on agriculture.

Most Outstanding Aquaculture candidate Cyana Austin shared some of her key experiences.