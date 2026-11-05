This is Bim: From limestone to art Published: November 5, 2026 | Updated: November 5, 2026 1 minute read Barbados is built on coral limestone, and one local artisan is turning the island’s rock into art. In this edition of This is Bim, Chynna Haynes meets the sculptor to learn more about his craft. Post navigation Previous: President of Paraguay resigns amid crisis over bank collapseNext: Jangoo hits second career ton in second Test against Bangladesh Related Stories 1 minute read Combermere claim 12-goal victory over Springer Memorial November 7, 2026 1 minute read Road tennis grassroots development programme set for January launch November 7, 2026 1 minute read Corbin champion-elect for 2026 BRC season November 7, 2026 2 minutes read Traffic changes in place for Remembrance Day Parade November 7, 2026 1 minute read Woman sentenced to 240 hours of community service for criminal deception November 7, 2026 1 minute read Weather forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2026 November 7, 2026 Top Stories Traffic changes in place for Remembrance Day Parade 1 Traffic changes in place for Remembrance Day Parade November 7, 2026 Woman sentenced to 240 hours of community service for criminal deception 2 Woman sentenced to 240 hours of community service for criminal deception November 7, 2026 WIBISCO managing director urges UWI students not to fear failure 3 WIBISCO managing director urges UWI students not to fear failure November 6, 2026 New initiatives to strengthen intergenerational bonds and preserve elders’ stories 4 New initiatives to strengthen intergenerational bonds and preserve elders’ stories November 6, 2026