For the latest instalment of This Week in Bim, we headed to Porey Spring, St Thomas, one of those places that reminds you how special this island really is.

It’s where groundwater naturally comes back to the surface.

What started as a natural water source has been transformed by local hands into one of the island’s most serene eco-attractions.

If you want a break away from the beaches, you might want to consider a spot that blends nature, culture and community pride.