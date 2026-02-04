Thomas: Food centre initiative will expand job opportunities for Bajans
The food centre initiative being advanced by the Friends of Democracy is expected to significantly expand job opportunities for Barbadians.
That view was shared by the party’s candidate for St. James Central, Kerry Thomas, who voiced his support for Matthew Thorne, the candidate for St. James South.
According to Thomas, the programme is designed to ease the transition from education into the world of work, equipping young people with practical skills and real employment prospects.