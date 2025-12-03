A 27-year-old man was remanded to prison when he appeared in court earlier today to face 10 charges.

One of them, the murder of Jabaree Carrington last month.

Garendra Alexander Thomas, of Yearwood Land, Bank Hall, St. Michael, appeared in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 where he was not required to plead to the indictable charges which stem from a November 19th incident.

In addition to being accused of killing Carrington that day, Thomas is charged with four counts of endangering life, two counts of criminal damage, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm, and possession of 15 rounds of ammunition.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, December 18th.