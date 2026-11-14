The Barbados Lottery 33rd Thoroughbred Exhibition is set for the Garrison Savannah on 22 November.

The event, in association with the Barbados Turf Club, makes its return after a 10-year hiatus.

It will feature some of the best locally bred and imported horses, with added entertainment for patrons, including scurry races.

During the media launch, President of the Barbados Thoroughbred Breeders Association, Jonathan Simpson, said the exhibition is a celebration of the industry and the work being done to continue building the sport.

Business Operations Manager of the Barbados Lottery, Julian King, says they are happy to be on board.