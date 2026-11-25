Thoroughbred exhibition returns to the BTC calendar Published: November 25, 2026 | Updated: November 25, 2026 1 minute read After an absence of almost 11 years, the Barbados Turf Club’s Thoroughbred Exhibition has returned to the horse racing calendar, bringing a different kind of horsepower to the Garrison Savannah. Post navigation Previous: Final line-up set for PM CupNext: Emily Odwin falls short of 2027 LPGA Tour card Related Stories 1 minute read Proposed regional health hub to benefit the Caribbean November 25, 2026 1 minute read Four BCC nursing students receive scholarships from BNAA November 25, 2026 1 minute read $246.4 million increase in energy import spending compared with 2025 November 25, 2026 1 minute read Mark Hill appointed to global artificial intelligence advisory board November 25, 2026 1 minute read Emily Odwin falls short of 2027 LPGA Tour card November 25, 2026 1 minute read Final line-up set for PM Cup November 25, 2026 Top Stories Proposed regional health hub to benefit the Caribbean 1 Proposed regional health hub to benefit the Caribbean November 25, 2026 Four BCC nursing students receive scholarships from BNAA 2 Four BCC nursing students receive scholarships from BNAA November 25, 2026 $246.4 million increase in energy import spending compared with 2025 3 $246.4 million increase in energy import spending compared with 2025 November 25, 2026 Mark Hill appointed to global artificial intelligence advisory board 4 Mark Hill appointed to global artificial intelligence advisory board November 25, 2026