Thousands gather for Republic Bank Pandemonium

The National Botanical Gardens is at this moment a hive of activity, with thousands of steel pan lovers gathered for Republic Bank Pandemonium, powered by CBC’s Vibe 94.7 FM.

The biggest and most anticipated steel pan event, Pandemonium, brings the energy, rhythm, excitement and sweet sounds that pan lovers look forward to every Crop Over season.

Patrons started to gather even before the event’s 2 p.m. start to secure vantage points.

They are being treated to a strong Barbadian line-up.

There is also added excitement with Antigua’s Hells Gate Steel Orchestra.

Founded in 1945, Hells Gate is one of the major attractions at this year’s event.

We’ll have the full story from Pandemonium in tomorrow’s Newsnight.