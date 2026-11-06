Barbados will have a strong presence in tomorrow’s finals of the J30 Bridgetown Tennis Open, with Dimitri Kirton, Ammon Archer and Zach King all booking their places in the title deciders.

Kirton, in the black shirt, produced a composed performance to secure his place in the boys’ singles final, dismissing Canadian Nicholas Cibu in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

He will now have an opportunity to crown his campaign with a title when he takes to the court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Archer and King have also set up a shot at the doubles title after coming through their semi-final in convincing fashion.

The Barbadian pair overpowered Honduras’ Carlos Urquia and fellow Bajan Travis Licorosh, claiming a straight-sets 6-2, 6-2 victory to advance to the final.

The finals serve off tomorrow at 9 a.m., with the singles showdown first, followed by the doubles final.