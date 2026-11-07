Three Barbadians have made history as the first recipients of Government-funded scholarships for postgraduate studies in reparatory justice.

Akil Ifill, Peter Cole and Lee-Anne York are pursuing the MSc/MA Reparatory Justice double-degree programme. Ifill is studying at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus, while Cole and York are enrolled at the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Pan-African Affairs and Heritage, the Honourable Trevor Prescod, congratulated the three recipients.

He notes that the scholarships represent an investment in developing Barbadian expertise to support the country’s ongoing reparations agenda.

The pioneering double-degree programme, launched in 2023 and directed by the Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research, is a collaboration between the Beniba Centre for Slavery Studies in Glasgow and the Centre for Reparations Research at UWI Mona.

The three Barbadian scholarship recipients are set to join an outstanding group of practitioners, researchers and activists uniquely trained to champion reparatory justice globally.