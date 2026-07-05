Three families have been affected by a major fire at a National Housing Corporation housing estate in The Ivy, St. Michael.

At least one unit was burnt out, another severely damaged, while a third was partially affected.

At least ten people have been displaced.

Two fire tenders from the Barbados Fire Service responded to the blaze around 4 p.m. yesterday.

Member of Parliament for St. Michael East, Trevor Prescod, spoke to CBC on the scene.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Chris Gibbs, who also responded to the scene, said he is thankful no one was injured or lost their life as a result of the fire.

Minister Gibbs gave the assurance that the affected families will be assisted in every way possible.