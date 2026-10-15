Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with affray in connection with one of the incidents that occurred at the Walk for Cancer on October 4, 2026.

The three juveniles appeared before Acting Magistrate Shakieda Sealy in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 2 today, where they were not required to enter a plea to the offence.

They were each granted bail in the sum of BDS$1,500, and the matter was transferred to the Juvenile Court for Thursday, October 22, 2026.