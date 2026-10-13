Three men charged with firearm and ammunition offences

Three men appeared before the Holetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, on several firearm and ammunition charges.

They are 18-year-old Ajani Ricardo Cooper of Longford Place, Waterford, Bush Hall, St. Michael, 27-year-old Jamar Jamalli Rowe of Endeavour #1, Orange Hill, St. James; and 23-year-old Malcolm Ajani Hazzard of Husbands, St. Lucy.

Ajani Cooper was charged with possession of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition on October 9, 2026.

Jamar Rowe was also charged with possession of a firearm and six rounds of ammunition. He additionally faces several charges of possession of cannabis, trafficking in cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The suspected cannabis weighs 410 grams and has an estimated street value of $2,050 (Barbados currency).

Rowe’s committed the offences on October 10, 2026.

Malcolm Hazzard was charged with possession of a firearm and 41 rounds of ammunition.

The trio appeared before Magistrate (ag) Shakieda Sealy in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #2 today and were not allowed to plead to the indictable offences.

They were and was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and are scheduled to reappear on Tuesday 10th November 2026.