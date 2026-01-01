The Barbados Police Service has arrested and charged three men in connection with a series of aggravated burglaries committed between November 15 and December 10, 2025.

They are Lennox Ramon Whitehall, 18, of Gall Hill, Christ Church; Romel Ryan Nanton, 20, of Round Rock, Silver Sands, Christ Church; and Rishon Ricardo Walcott, 17, of Hillside, Gall Hill, Christ Church.

The trio faces multiple charges in the Bridgetown Division.

Whitehall and Nanton have been jointly charged with use of a firearm, serious bodily harm, and wounding with intent on November 16, 2025.

Additionally, Whitehall and Walcott have also been jointly charged with aggravated burglary and theft on November 15, 2025.

Whitehall was separately charged with two counts of endangering life and use of a firearm on October 31, 2025.

The three men are also facing additional charges arising out of the Southern Division.

Whitehall and Walcott are being charged with aggravated burglary of 4 mini marts between November 15 and December 11, 2025

They have also been charged with the use of a firearm on November 15, 2025.

Whitehall and Nanton have additionally been charged with serious bodily harm, assault with intent to rob, and use of a firearm, arising out of an incident on December 8, 2025.

Whitehall is further charged with endangering life, theft, robbery, aggravated burglary, and six counts of use of a firearm, in relation to incidents that occurred between October 27 and December 12, 2025.

Walcott has also been separately charged with three counts of use of a firearm, relating to incidents between November 19 and December 11, 2025.

Nanton faces an additional charge of use of a firearm in connection on December 8, 2025.

Whitehall, Nanton, and Walcott appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

They were not required to plead to the indictable offences and were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds.

They are scheduled to reappear on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Matters under District ‘A’ were transferred to the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 2 for Tuesday, January 6, 2026, while District ‘B’ matters were transferred to the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court for Wednesday, January 7, 2026.