The Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit has arrested and formally charged three men with drug-related offences following the seizure of suspected cocaine on November 2, 2026.

The accused are 56-year-old Michael Andrew Warde, of Greenidge Tenantry Road, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael; 35-year-old Michael Quitin Franklin, of Mount Friendship, St. Michael; and 37-year-old Ryan Alwyn Chichester, of Apartment 1, Browns Gap, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

All three have been charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and intent to supply cocaine.

The suspected cocaine weighs 538.8 kilogrammes and has an estimated street value of BDS$26,940,000.

Warde, Franklin and Chichester appeared before Magistrate (Ag.) Shakeida Sealy in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 today, Tuesday, November 10, 2026. They were not required to plead to the indictable offences.

The trio was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds and is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.