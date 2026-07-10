Three new state-of-the-art police stations will be built over the next few years.

The announcement was made by Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley.

He was speaking during a parade to commemorate the appointment of the new Commissioner of Police, Sonia Boyce, at the Regional Police Training Centre in Seawell, Christ Church, this evening.

Several elements of the Barbados Police Service marched in front of specially invited guests, including Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and other officials.

Mr. Lashley voiced his support for Commissioner Boyce and explained that the new stations form part of plans to improve the working environment for police officers.

He added that other improvements are also being made to ensure the Service is more effective.