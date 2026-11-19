Three newcomers have been included in a revamped Barbados men’s basketball squad for the second round of the FIBA AmeriCup 2029 pre-qualifiers, scheduled for later this month in Venezuela.

The new caps are Gavin Phillips of Station Hill Cavaliers, Tyreke Harewood of Lakers and Tyler Thomas, who plays professionally for Caen Basket Calvados in France.

Thomas, a 6-foot-3 guard, brings valuable international experience and added depth to Barbados’ backcourt.

The full squad comprises Akeem Marsh (captain), Deroni Hurley, Joel Hunte, Carl Thorpe Jr., Phillips, Kiserian Adams, Rasheed Maynard, Antoine Winter, Keefe Birkett, Deveron Knight, Thomas and Harewood.

Notably absent is Kyrone Alexander, Barbados’ leading scorer during the first round of qualifiers in Guyana, who is currently pursuing studies on a basketball scholarship in the United States.

Also missing from the squad are Simeon Maynard and Kemar Benn.

Head Coach Charles Vanderpool, who will again receive support from Houston Rockets representative Harley Borish, is confident in the revised line-up as the team looks to build on its unbeaten Caribbean first-round campaign earlier this year in Guyana.

Barbados Basketball Federation President Francis Williams has reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to creating opportunities for its athletes, despite ongoing financial challenges.

The tournament runs from November 26 to 28, with Barbados set to face Cuba, Ecuador and host nation Venezuela.

The top two teams will advance to the next phase of the FIBA AmeriCup 2029 qualification process.