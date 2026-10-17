Three schools claim victories as Domino Tournament begins

There were victories for the Government Industrial School, Daryll Jordan and Alleyne School as the RM General Services Schools League Domino Tournament got under way.

The Government Industrial School made a commanding start, defeating Grantley Adams Memorial 60–20.

Daryll Jordan Secondary also enjoyed a convincing victory, overpowering Ellerslie 49–9. Akyeisha Harvey and Darico Bradshaw led the charge for Daryll Jordan, each slamming down 20 points.

Meanwhile, Alleyne School and St Leonard’s Boys’ battled in a keenly contested encounter, with Alleyne keeping their composure to secure a narrow 41–36 victory.

The tournament continues next Tuesday.