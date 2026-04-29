Tourism can no longer operate in isolation, says Minister

Tourism can no longer operate in isolation.

That’s according to Barbados’ Tourism Minister and Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, Ian Gooding-Edghill.

He was speaking during yesterday’s opening ceremony of the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development (STC 2026).

It’s being held in San Pedro, Belize, under the theme “Tourism in full colour – integrating blue, green, orange and beyond economies into sustainable planning and development.”

Mr. Gooding-Edghill says tourism must now serve as the platform that connects and amplifies these interconnected economies.

He stresses that the CTO Reimagine Plan 2025–2027 places sustainable and regenerative tourism at the heart of the region’s future.