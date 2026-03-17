Tourism industry records strong growth amid ongoing challenges

Barbados’ tourism industry continues to break records, with officials pointing to strong growth, increased airlift and new investments across the sector.

Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Javon Griffith, says while the outlook remains positive, there are challenges that must be addressed to sustain momentum.

He was speaking during the association’s first quarterly meeting held this morning at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Deanzer Roberts was there.