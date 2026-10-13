Caribbean tourism leaders are being urged to think beyond the next decade and take bold steps to shape the region’s tourism future.

The call came at the State of the Tourism Industry Conference in Guyana, where outgoing Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation Ministerial Council (CTO), Ian Gooding-Edghill, challenged attendees to be intentional about the industry they wish to build.

Mr Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism and International Transport in Barbados, reflected on the importance of long-term planning, innovation and protecting the region’s unique identity.

He also reflected on his two-year tenure as chairman and outlined some of the CTO’s achievements.