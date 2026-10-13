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President Bostic continues to visit schools across Barbados persdientbostic 1

President Bostic continues to visit schools across Barbados

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Gun Court begins hearing first cases gun court 2

Gun Court begins hearing first cases

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Students urged to use their abilities to shape their future roamna speak 3

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Nearly 30 hurricane Beryl destroyed fishing vessels replaced Screenshot 2026-10-13 175337 4

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