Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, will be pushing for new initiatives that will enhance sustainability for the Barbados and regional tourism product.

That’s when he attends this week’s Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s conference in Belize.

Mr. Gooding-Edghill says sustainability is crucial for such a vital sector.

The Tourism Minister says another key point for he and his team, who are already in Belize, is growth in the sector.

The CTO conference ends on April 30.