Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, is encouraging media influencers to help spread the word about Crop Over.

Minister Gooding-Edghill says influencers sharing the story of the Sweetest Summer Festival will help further promote Barbados in its source markets.

He was addressing the Tourism Minister’s Crop Over Welcome Breakfast, hosted by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. at Harbour Lights.

Minister Gooding-Edghill says authorities continue to work closely with airline partners to ensure there is adequate connectivity.