Tourism Minister urges stakeholders to promote Barbados’ investment boom

There is a call for international tourism stakeholders to spread the word about the significant surge in tourism investment, with more than two billion dollars expected to enter the industry.

The appeal is coming from Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill.

He made the call while addressing top international tour operators, travel decision-makers and local service providers at the Connect Barbados 2026 Awards and Closing Ceremony.

Our Anesta Henry and cameraman Anderson Arthur were there.