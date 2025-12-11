Tourism Numbers Up, Yet BHTA Warns of Policy Gaps

Barbados’ tourism sector is showing strong momentum, recording increases in both long-stay visitors and cruise arrivals between January and September.

And while it’s good news for hoteliers, the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association says there are some issues that need to be addressed, including the expiration of duty-free concessions for hotels and the delay in incorporating the car rental sector into the Tourism Development Act.

These were among matters raised by BHTA Chairman Javon Griffith in his address to the association’s fourth quarterly meeting at the Sandals Resort today.

Trevor Thorpe reports.