Tourism workers at the heart of industry success in 2025

Despite global economic pressures, 2025 proved to be a strong year for local tourism.

That’s according to Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, Javon Griffith, who says visitor arrivals remained steady, while hotels recorded improvements in room rates and guest spending.

In his New Year’s Day message, Mr. Griffith noted that tourism workers remain at the centre of the industry’s success.

Despite numerous challenges, he says, workers not only delivered but also continued to maintain the high standards required.

While many operators invested in training and staff development, Mr. Griffith cautioned that future wage discussions must balance fair compensation with business sustainability.

He also acknowledged the ongoing challenges the industry continues to face.