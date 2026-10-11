‘Traditional farming practices must not be forgotten amid innovation push’

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, says while innovation is important to the development of agriculture and the food sector, traditional practices must not be forgotten.

She was speaking at a church service this morning to mark World Food Day, being observed under the theme “Innovate Now, Nourish Later”.

Dr. Munro-Knight says while her Ministry is looking at ways to introduce new ideas and innovation into the sector, it is important to recognise the value of practices and knowledge passed down through generations.

She says the benefits of those traditional methods should not be disregarded in the push to modernise agriculture.

The Minister is also encouraging Barbadians to support local production.