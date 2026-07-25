Road users can brace for a number of traffic changes in the city tomorrow to accommodate the grand rehearsal for the funeral of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield St, Auburn Sobers, NH, AO, OCC.

From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., roads including Bridge Street, Lower Bay Street, Lower Fairchild Street, Lower River Road, Lower Broad Street, Fontabelle and other roads will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Additionally, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Skeene’s Hill at its junction with Yorkshire Road to the Ridge Roundabout, the Old Newton Road from the exit of the cemetery to the Ridge Roundabout, and several other immediate areas will be closed.

Meanwhile, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., motorists travelling along St Michael’s Row, Marhill Street and President Kennedy Drive from its junction with Westbury to Holborn Circle can expect traffic delays.

No parking is allowed along Fairchild Street, St Michael’s Row, Marhill Street, Ricketts Street, Palmetto Street, High Street, Fontabelle and other parts of the city during the rehearsal.