The Commonwealth Society of Barbados will host a lighting ceremony for “Christmas in the Square” at Independence Square in The City today.

As a result, several traffic changes will take effect from 4:30 p.m. until the end of the event.

On Fairchild Street, the left lane from the junction with Bay Street to the traffic lights will be closed. Only PSVs will be allowed access.

Motorists travelling along Bay Street towards The City may turn right onto Jemmotts Lane at the traffic lights, then left onto River Road to continue into The City.

Alternatively, motorists travelling along Bay Street towards The City may also turn right onto Wellington Street, then left onto Nelson Street, and continue into The City.

As part of the lighting ceremony, the band of the Barbados Defence Force will leave Queen’s Park via the Nelson Gate on Crumpton Street and proceed to Independence Square.

Motorists should expect traffic delays along Constitution Road, Crumpton Street, St. Michael Row, Bridge Street, and Fairchild Street.