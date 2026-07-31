The public is advised that a number of traffic changes will be in effect to facilitate the National Cultural Foundation’s Foreday Morning Jam, from 1:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on August 1.

The Mighty Grynner Highway will be closed to all vehicular traffic; however, only vehicles used by the Festival Committee will be allowed access during that period.

Brighton Road, from its junction with the Mighty Grynner Highway to its junction with Black Rock Road, shall be a one-way street, with traffic travelling only in the direction of Black Rock Road.

Traffic delays are expected as the Foreday Morning Jam parade will proceed along the following roads:

Constitution Road

St. Michael’s Row

Lower Bay Street

Lower Fairchild Street

Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge

Bridge Street

Wharf Road

Hincks Street

Princess Alice Highway

Prescod Boulevard

Holborn Circle

Except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers, no one shall park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary on any of the following roads:

Brighton Road

Black Rock Road

Deacons Farm Road

Deacons Road

Westbury Road

President Kennedy Drive

Fontabelle Road

Any person who contravenes these rules or fails to comply with any order given by a member of the Barbados Police Service in uniform is guilty of an offence and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of five hundred dollars ($500 BDS) or imprisonment for a term of three (3) months.

These rules do not apply to vehicles used by the Barbados Police Service, the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Fire Service, or any emergency vehicle.

Police officers will be deployed on the day to assist with all traffic management.

The Barbados Police Service thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation and apologises for any inconvenience these traffic changes may cause.