The public is being advised that traffic management measures will be in place on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, for the military funeral of Inspector of Police Wendell Thomas.

The funeral will be held at The Chapel, Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Hall, St. Peter, and, as a result, a number of traffic changes will be in effect.

From 10:50 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Holetown Road, St. James, from its junction with Cemetery Lane to its junction with Sea View Road, will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Additionally, from 12:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., Pleasant Hall Road, St. Peter, from its junction with the Charles Duncan O’Neal Highway to the area of All Saints Primary School, will also be closed to vehicular traffic.

Any person who contravenes these rules or fails to comply with any order given by a member of The Barbados Police Service in uniform is guilty of an offence and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of five hundred dollars (BDS$500) or to imprisonment for a term of three (3) months.

These rules do not apply to vehicles used by The Barbados Police Service, the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Fire Service or any emergency vehicle.

The Barbados Police Service thanks members of the general public for their understanding and cooperation in this matter and apologises for any inconvenience these traffic changes may cause.