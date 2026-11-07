Traffic changes in place for Remembrance Day Parade

The public is advised that traffic changes will be in effect on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to facilitate the Remembrance Day Service and Parade at the Cenotaph, National Heroes Square, Bridgetown, St. Michael.

The following roads will be closed during the event, unless otherwise directed by a member of the Barbados Police Service:

Upper Broad Street

Trafalgar Street

Wharf Road

Rickett Street

High Street

Additionally, the following roads will be partially closed, unless otherwise directed by a member of the Barbados Police Service:

No traffic will be allowed to travel from Fairchild Street (traffic lights) onto the Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge.

Broad Street, from its junction with Prince William Henry Street to its junction with High Street.

During the parade, motorists can expect traffic delays along Coleridge Street, Magazine Lane, Broad Street, Bridge Street, Roebuck Street and Tudor Street.

Motorists travelling along Lower Broad Street must turn left at the junction with Prince William Henry Street.

Parking will not be permitted along the following roads:

Belmont Road

Constitution Road

Martindales Road

St. Michael Row

Bridge Street

Trafalgar Street

Magazine Lane

Palmetto Street

Rickett Street

Parking will, however, be provided at the following locations for persons with the appropriate parking documents:

Parliament Building Courtyard

Marhill Street

Lower Bay Street

Golden Square/Freedom Park Car Park

Palmetto Street

Probyn Street

Bethel Church Car Park

Anyone who contravenes these regulations or fails to comply with an order given by a uniformed member of the Barbados Police Service is guilty of an offence and, upon summary conviction, is liable to a fine of $500 or imprisonment for a term of three months.

These regulations do not apply to vehicles used by the Barbados Police Service, the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Fire Service or any emergency vehicle.

Police officers will also be deployed on the day to assist with traffic management.

The Barbados Police Service thanks members of the general public for their understanding and cooperation and apologises for any inconvenience these traffic changes may cause.