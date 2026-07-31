The public is advised that a number of traffic changes will be in effect on Monday, August 3, 2026, to facilitate the National Cultural Foundation’s Grand Kadooment, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic; however, only vehicles used by the Festival Committee will be allowed access during that period:

Wharf Road

Hincks Street

Princess Alice Highway

Redman Drive

Prescod Boulevard

Fontabelle Road

Holborn Circle

President Kennedy Drive

Eagle Hall Road

Black Rock Road

Mighty Grynner Highway

Except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers, no one shall park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary on any of the following roads:

Cheapside

Broad Street

Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge

Fairchild Street

River Road

Martindales Road

Halls Road

Country Road

Roebuck Street

Passage Road

Any person who contravenes these rules or fails to comply with any order given by a member of the Barbados Police Service in uniform is guilty of an offence and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of five hundred dollars ($500 BDS) or imprisonment for a term of three (3) months.

These rules do not apply to vehicles used by the Barbados Police Service, the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Fire Service, or any emergency vehicle.

Police officers will be deployed on the day to assist with all traffic management.

The Barbados Police Service thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation and apologises for any inconvenience these traffic changes may cause.