Traffic changes in place to facilitate Grand Kadooment
The public is advised that a number of traffic changes will be in effect on Monday, August 3, 2026, to facilitate the National Cultural Foundation’s Grand Kadooment, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic; however, only vehicles used by the Festival Committee will be allowed access during that period:
Wharf Road
Hincks Street
Princess Alice Highway
Redman Drive
Prescod Boulevard
Fontabelle Road
Holborn Circle
President Kennedy Drive
Eagle Hall Road
Black Rock Road
Mighty Grynner Highway
Except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers, no one shall park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary on any of the following roads:
Cheapside
Broad Street
Charles Duncan O’Neal Bridge
Fairchild Street
River Road
Martindales Road
Halls Road
Country Road
Roebuck Street
Passage Road
Any person who contravenes these rules or fails to comply with any order given by a member of the Barbados Police Service in uniform is guilty of an offence and is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of five hundred dollars ($500 BDS) or imprisonment for a term of three (3) months.
These rules do not apply to vehicles used by the Barbados Police Service, the Barbados Defence Force, the Barbados Fire Service, or any emergency vehicle.
Police officers will be deployed on the day to assist with all traffic management.
The Barbados Police Service thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation and apologises for any inconvenience these traffic changes may cause.