An increase in cars on the roads and traffic congestion are taking a hit on public service vehicles (PSVs).

That’s according to Chairman of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT), Roy Raphael.

He says PSV operators have recorded a slight fall-off in passengers in recent years, as a result of Barbadians purchasing more vehicles, which results in heavy traffic on the roads during peak periods.

He tells CBC News this developing situation has been happening since the COVID-19 pandemic.