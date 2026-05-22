Traffic flow improvements introduced at Rendezvous junction

Motorists and pedestrians using the traffic signals at the junction of Highway 7 and Rendezvous Road should experience improved traffic flow following recent upgrades to the signal infrastructure.

Deputy Chief Technical Officer (Operations) in the Ministry of Transport and Works, Jason Bowen, said the changes were necessary and include a flashing left amber arrow for south-bound motorists travelling along Rendezvous Road.

Mr. Bowen explained that motorists are now allowed to make the left turn, but must yield to east-bound traffic travelling along Highway 7.

He added that after several complaints from the public about delays at the junction, adjustments to the infrastructure, signal timing and traffic phases were implemented to improve the overall flow of vehicles.