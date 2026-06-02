There has been an increase in unlicensed vehicles operating on transport routes, creating challenges for legitimate public service vehicle operators.

According to Alliance Owners of Public Transport Director of Complaints and Legal Affairs, Craig Banfield, the issue of so-called “pirate” public service vehicles is becoming a growing concern within the sector.

Banfield said the AOPT will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to crack down on unlicensed operators.

He also warned commuters about the risks associated with travelling in vehicles that are not properly licensed or regulated, urging members of the public to exercise caution when choosing transportation services.