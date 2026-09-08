Transport Authority cracks down on unruly behaviour among PSVs
A number of public service vehicle operators have been suspended so far this year, as the Transport Authority moves to aggressively clamp down on unruly behaviour among PSVs.
Word of this is coming from the Director of the Transport Authority, Ruth Holder.
She was speaking during a joint ministerial meeting on issues surrounding the new school year.
Ms Holder says the Authority has been receiving good support from law enforcement officials with the initiative.