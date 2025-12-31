Transport Board fleet boosted with 35 new electric buses

The Transport Board fleet has been further boosted with thirty-five new electric buses.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources, Santia Bradshaw, says the new buses are part of Government’s promise to provide a more efficient and modern public transportation system for Barbadians.

She says the buses now have to be registered. They have features for a cashless system installed before they are put into operation.

Minister Bradshaw was speaking at the Bridgetown Port, where the buses left this morning to go to the Transport Board’s Weymouth, Roebuck Street, St. Michael, headquarters.