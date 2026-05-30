Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister of Infrastructure Kirk Humphrey says the Transport Board will be reviewing all of its routes in an effort to deliver a better service to the travelling public.

The Minister was responding to concerns raised by a constituent during the St. John Ideas Forum about adjusting a route to better accommodate older residents in the community.

Additionally, Minister Humphrey announced that a number of roads in St. John, including the New Castle Road, are slated for repairs.

He said several cart roads and residential roads will be addressed in the first tranche of the road improvement programme.