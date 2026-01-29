The Democratic Labour Party has made it clear that the Transport Board will not be sold off under its administration.

DLP candidate for St. Michael North West, Ryan Walters, says Barbadians deserve an efficient and reliable public transport system, especially since commuters are already burdened by high travel costs.

Speaking to residents at a meeting in Golden Acres last night, Walters emphasised that the Transport Board is a national asset and should remain in public ownership, regardless of which party forms the government.