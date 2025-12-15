KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) says investigations are still ongoing into the circumstances that led to a female student reportedly being thrown from a moving school bus in the eastern parish of St Mary earlier this month.

The incident reportedly left the 14-year-old student from Marymount High School in the neighbouring parish of Portland with injuries to her knees and face, and unable to walk for nearly two weeks.

In a release on Saturday, the JUTC confirmed that the incident occurred on its Rural School Bus on December 1.

It said preliminary reports indicate that shortly after midday, the bus driver was alerted by students that a passenger had been pushed from the vehicle.

The driver immediately stopped the bus, assessed the situation, and ensured that the student received urgent medical attention, the release stated.

It added that a JUTC dispatcher promptly transported the student to the Annotto Bay Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and subsequently released.

The dispatcher also made efforts to engage the student’s parents and provide updates on the situation, according to the JUTC.

“JUTC takes this opportunity to reiterate that the safety and wellbeing of students remain a top priority. The matter was immediately reported to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and the bus was examined by the Island Traffic Authority. Initial assessments confirmed that there were no mechanical defects with the bus door,” the state-run bus company said, adding, “The incident remains under active investigation by both the police and JUTC’s internal security team, and further inquiries are ongoing.”

It said it is cooperating fully with all authorities and will continue to support the investigative process to ensure that all facts are thoroughly established.

“The company remains committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and reliable Rural School Bus Programme and continues to work closely with schools, parents, and law enforcement agencies to uphold student safety,” the JUTC said.