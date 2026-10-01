Travel agents excited about year-round Montréal-Barbados service

Travel agents are excited about a year-round service between Montréal and Barbados and are hyped about getting to work to sell seats to the island.

They were part of the Spirit of Barbados Mega FAM at the Hilton Barbados today, addressed by Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill.

He told a group of Canadian travel agents, hoteliers and local stakeholders the commitment can be seen in the developments between the two countries.

Trevor Thorpe reports.